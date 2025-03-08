Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,587,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,808,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

