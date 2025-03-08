Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) vs. Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Critical Contrast

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.08 -$3.09 million ($0.84) -0.12 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.80 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Curbline Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curbline Properties has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -49.69% -373.96% -5.72% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

