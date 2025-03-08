Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats and attacks. These companies offer solutions such as antivirus software, firewall protection, intrusion detection systems, and other digital security measures, and they are considered valuable investments as demand for securing digital assets increases worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,359,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,490. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,156. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 10,145,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,221. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.93. 4,808,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,949. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. 5,558,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Recommended Stories