Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $144,565.07 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,059.18. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. 1,741,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,239. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,564,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,780,000 after buying an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,556,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.