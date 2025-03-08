Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dassault Systèmes stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.24. 379,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

