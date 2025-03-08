Destination Wealth Management Takes $273,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

