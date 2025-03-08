Destination Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,533,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,627,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,891,000 after purchasing an additional 178,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

