Destination Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,533,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,627,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,891,000 after purchasing an additional 178,879 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
