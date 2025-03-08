Destination Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,533,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,627,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,891,000 after purchasing an additional 178,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.