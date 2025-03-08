DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

