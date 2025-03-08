Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 1048345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 207,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

