Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Disco stock on February 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Disco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 107,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.03. Disco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Disco ( OTCMKTS:DSCSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Disco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Disco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Disco

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

