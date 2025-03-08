Dominic Ng Sells 20,181 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. 1,718,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,340. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,618,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

