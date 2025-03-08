Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. Domo updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.390 EPS.

Domo Trading Up 16.0 %

Domo stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $319.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Domo in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

