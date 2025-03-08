E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.15 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

