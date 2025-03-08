Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 372,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,942,000 after buying an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,484,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 79,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,841,000 after purchasing an additional 103,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $868.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $826.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $848.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

