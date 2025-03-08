EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 13,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 58,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.18 million, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

