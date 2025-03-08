Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso Sells 1,695 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Campobasso sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $19,289.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,365.48. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Campobasso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Matthew Campobasso sold 1,081 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $12,409.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Matthew Campobasso sold 976 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,886.88.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.24 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Enfusion by 3,255.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,000,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 971,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enfusion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

