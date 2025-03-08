EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $171,193,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 593,823 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.41 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

