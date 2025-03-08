EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CAO Sells $73,540.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 368,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

