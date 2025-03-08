Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $493.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

