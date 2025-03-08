Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

