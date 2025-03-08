Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 16,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 34,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.