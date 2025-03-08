Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 4,818 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

