Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.9% – Time to Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 673,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 3.1 %

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.