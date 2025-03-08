Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

