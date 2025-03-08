Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys Shares of 5,300 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,304,518.24. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.73.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.