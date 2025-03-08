Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $4.11 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JD.com by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $73,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.