Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 246,500 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Clean Energy Fuels accounts for about 1.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.31% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 235.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.