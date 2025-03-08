Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,230 shares during the period. GXO Logistics makes up about 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of GXO Logistics worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.