Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.82. 1,246,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,201,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Grail alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grail

Grail Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grail

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Grail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.