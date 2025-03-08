Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 108,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 76,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
