Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

