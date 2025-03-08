Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,235 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,000. Tesla comprises about 12.2% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.37.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

