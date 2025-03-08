Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

