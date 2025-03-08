Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Sells $20,700.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 907,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,481.53. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $20,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.22.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
