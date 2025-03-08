HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

SUSA stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.81. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

