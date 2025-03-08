HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $60,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

