HM Payson & Co. Has $4.25 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.0 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

