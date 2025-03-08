HM Payson & Co. Sells 752 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

