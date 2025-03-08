Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Humana Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.86. 1,552,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.13. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

