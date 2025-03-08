Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.24 and last traded at C$19.44. 1,125,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,437,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.41.

Several research firms have commented on HUT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

