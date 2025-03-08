Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 16,970 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $737,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.4 %

CYTK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.43. 1,741,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,239. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

