Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

