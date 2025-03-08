Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,577,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,327,084.11. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,093,970 shares of company stock worth $296,365,992. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

