Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $640.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7,121.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $735.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

