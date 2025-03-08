Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,898,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,514,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,215,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $493.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.78 and a 200 day moving average of $553.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

