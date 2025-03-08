Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $12.83.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.