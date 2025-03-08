Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after buying an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after acquiring an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,850,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,649,000 after purchasing an additional 744,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

