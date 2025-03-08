Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

