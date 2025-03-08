Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $175.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

