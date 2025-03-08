Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.83. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

